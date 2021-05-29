Division of Marine Fisheries develops app for reporting recreational catches

MOREHEAD CITY — Select recreational fishermen in North Carolina may soon have a new way to provide fisheries managers with data on their catches.
The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries is working on a new app for smart phones and similar devices to allow recreational fishermen to report their catches and landings. The app, which DMF coastal angling program manager Andrew Cathey calls Catch-U-Later, is being developed to supplement information the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Marine Fisheries Service Marine Recreational Information Program, or MRIP. The program is an inter-governmental partnership that develops, improves and implements a national network of recreational fishing surveys.
The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission met online May 20 via Zoom. Mr. Cathey updated the commission on the division’s progress developing the app.
“The purpose of MRIP is to estimate the total recreational catch,” Mr. Cathey said. “There are two primary components, fishing trips…and the number of catches per trip.”
For its part in MRIP, the division conducts dockside interviews with anglers, as well as mail-in surveys to recreational fishing license-holders. However, Mr. Cathey said the DMF is “extremely proactive on improving MRIP data.”
To that end, he said the division wants to take a “citizen science approach.” The Catch-U-Later app is being designed to allow participating anglers to report where and when they catch a fish and its size and species.
As of May 20, the DMF is preparing the app for user testing, which will begin in a month to six weeks. Mr. Cathey said the division is using its license database to select random participants, and about 500 anglers have indicated a willingness to participate.
He went on to say these responses have been spread “fairly evenly” along the coast.
“It’s really important we get representation from all across (fishing) avidity levels,” he said.
Mr. Cathey told the News-Times instead of making the app openly available, DMF staff will use a panel method to continue selecting participants from license data once the development is complete.
“We plan to try to incentivize people with things like giveaways,” he said. “The idea is we’ll have this tool we and partners will have for acute management action.”
One of the most noteworthy absences of data is on recreational discards, according to Mr. Cathey. He said with the current data sources they have – namely the dockside interviews and surveys – it’s unclear how many recreational discards there are, especially below the minimum size limit for a given species.
“The only people with info on discards are the fishermen,” he said.
Part of the difficulty is many recreational anglers on the North Carolina coast fish infrequently. Mr. Cathey said more than 47% of the recreational fishing effort is from anglers that take 10 or fewer fishing trips per year.
MFC recreational industry member Tom Roller expressed support for Catch-U-Later, calling it “fantastic” and “very forward-thinking” at the May 20 meeting. MFC Chairperson Rob Bizzell agreed.
“We all live and die by the data,” Mr. Bizzell said. “I hope somewhere down the road we can get to appoint where we can mandate fishermen to use the app to report their catch before they take it off the boat.”
The DMF app isn’t the first angler reporting app developed by fisheries managers. The South Atlantic Fisheries Management Council – an interstate management agency with jurisdiction in the federal waters off the south Atlantic coast, including off of North Carolina – has its own, publicly available app, MyFishCount.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
