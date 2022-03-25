PINE KNOLL SHORES — Pine Knoll Shores commissioners Wednesday night authorized Town Manager Brian Kramer to hire an engineering firm to help apply for a state grant to improve the town’s water system.
The unanimous action came during the board’s second monthly meeting, in town hall and on GoToWebinar.
Mr. Kramer told the board he doesn’t know the exact amount of money the town will seek through the state Division of Water Infrastructure, but it could conceivably approach $2 million.
About $1.5 million would be to replace one of the town’s two water towers, the one on Roosevelt Boulevard.
There would be a requirement for the town to provide a local match of an as-yet undetermined amount, Mr. Kramer said.
Other than replacing the water tower – which would increase capacity and make the system work more efficiently – the money would mostly pay for replacing 6-inch water distribution pipes with 8-inch pipes.
“If we get this grant, I see this as a three-year project,” Mr. Kramer said. “All the money has to be expended by Dec. 30, 2020, so we have a lot of time to do it, and that’s a good thing because we will need a lot of time to do it.”
Sonny Cunningham, the town’s public works director and water system operator, put together the project list, based on a 2018 inventory of the entire water system. It identified and prioritized needs.
Commissioners got the ball rolling by hiring New Jersey-based Colliers Engineering – the firm has three offices in North Carolina – to help put together the grant application.
“It’s pretty complex,” Mr. Kramer said. “I think we need outside help to put it together.”
The contract is for $13,640, and the money will come from the town’s water system unrestricted net assets, which will sit at $532,000 on June 30, the end of the 2021-22 fiscal year.
The state money would come from $1.6 billion North Carolina received from American Recovery Plan Act of 2021, intended to help upgrade public water and wastewater systems across the state.
The state Department of Environmental Quality should announce the successful grant applications this year, possibly as early as July, Mr. Kramer told the board.
Commissioners called seeking the grant money “a no brainer,” because the improvements and replacements will be needed eventually anyway, and grant money might not be available if the town doesn’t seek it now.
The manager stressed that there is no danger of the existing water tower failing, but a new tower will give the town more capacity at a time when water usage is rising.
It would also improve firefighting capacity.
