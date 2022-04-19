NEWPORT — Town planning advisors recommend the town council deny a rezoning request for a proposed housing project while recommending rezoning for an undeveloped lot in the town’s extra territorial jurisdiction.
The town planning board met for its regular meeting Monday, April 18 in the town hall boardroom on Howard Boulevard. During the meeting, the board discussed a request from Trask Land Company Inc. to rezone the 22.08-acre lot at 307 McQueen Avenue from CH (commercial highway district) to PUD (planned unit development district). After deliberation, the board recommended 4-2 to the town council not to rezone the property, which is located near the intersection of Highway 70 and East Chatham Street.
Board members Matt Shortway and Tawnya Quinn voted against recommending the council deny the request. The request will come before the council at its regular meeting Thursday, May 12.
The developers requested the rezoning to pursue a 330-unit apartment complex and townhouse community at the lot. Trask Land Company representative Gardner Noble was present at the April 18 meeting. He said their intent was to build “a Class A multifamily and townhome development project.”
“We’re very excited for the potential for this project here in Newport,” Mr. Noble said. “It’s important to our company to have a project that looks like it belongs and enhances the overall area.”
Mr. Noble said while commercial zoning allows apartments above the first floor, this tends to encourage strip development, which the town doesn’t appear to want on this property, judging by its future land use map.
While town officials are updating the town’s Coastal Area Management Act land use plan, which includes the future land use map, town attorney Derek Taylor, who was present for the April 18 meeting, said the board can’t hold developers to a standard “that hasn’t been set yet.” As of the council’s meeting, town staff has sent the updated LUP to the N.C. Coastal Resources Commission for certification.
The board members’ primary concerns with the proposed rezoning seemed to be the potential to increase traffic on East Chatham Street. Board Chairman Cathy Tomon said the intersection where the street meets Highway 70 is “very dangerous.”
“I’m concerned about the number of residents that will be turning left and right (at the intersection),” she said.
Board member Dominick Spadaro seemed to agree, saying it’s not likely any residential development will get an entrance from the lot directly onto Highway 70.
“It (traffic) is all going to be on Chatham,” he said. “With Interstate 42 coming in, we’re going to need more business than residential (zoning).”
Mr. Spadaro was referring to the N.C. Department of Transportation’s I-42 extension project. The project, once complete, will connect the interstate to Highway 70 at a point near the border between Carteret and Craven counties.
Mr. Shortway, meanwhile, seemed to think the proposed development would be appropriate for the area, citing the Graceland subdivision already located there.
“When you come in (to Newport) from Morehead City, you’re coming into residential,” he said. “To me, I can see this (project) coming in and sparking some interest in the rest of the area’s commercial property. We’re also in a housing crunch. Our hiring isn’t down because we can’t find people to work, but because we can’t find people willing to move here.”
While the majority of the board didn’t support rezoning the lot on East Chatham, the majority did support rezoning a 108-acre lot at 268 Willis Farm Road from R-20 (residential agriculture district) and IW (industrial warehousing district) to R-10 (high density residential district). The board recommended rezoning 4-2, with Ms. Tomon and board member Gurney Mizell opposed.
James R. Murdoch Trust representatives Jack and Debra Dalby are requesting the rezoning for the lot, which is primarily farmland and woodland, where the owners have leased timber rights for tree harvesting. Stroud Engineering representative Josh Johnson, who was present at the April 18 meeting, said the updated LUP speaks to “a diversity of (residential) density.”
“A substantial portion of this parcel is wetlands, about 25 acres,” Mr. Johnson said. “We’re gunning for affordable priced lots. The only way to make it affordable is with a higher density.”
Mr. Johnson went on to say they estimate they can get 180-190 single family units on the lot. Mr. Spadarro said while the rezoning isn’t consistent with the LUP, he thinks it’s consistent with the surrounding property uses.
As the meeting was wrapping up, Mr. Taylor advised the board that it’s going to be very involved with the application of the updated LUP.
“You’re going into a new and interesting phase (of development in Newport), Mr. Taylor said, “and the questions you (the board) ask will help determine the direction is goes.”
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
