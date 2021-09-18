Company donates $4.5K in scholarship funds to Carteret Community College

MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret Community College officials recognized Crosley Home Products in Emerald Isle Tuesday for a recent $4,500 donation to the college’s foundation to establish two scholarships.
Representatives of the company were on hand for the recognition during the CCC Board of Trustees meeting in the Wayne West Building.
The Crosley Home Products Culinary Scholarship is worth $2,500 and covers one academic year. It is renewable annually. Students are eligible when they are enrolled in the culinary arts program, hold a 2.75 grade point average and live in the county. The scholarship was established for spring 2021.
The Crosley Home Products Business Scholarship is worth $2,000 and covers one academic year, also annually renewable. Students are eligible when they are enrolled in the business administration program, hold a 3.0 GPA and live in the county. The scholarship was established for summer 2021.
