Crowds pack civic center for Empty Bowls fundraiser to help feed the hungry

MOREHEAD CITY — A sell-out crowd packed the Crystal Coast Civic Center to help feed the hungry Thursday during the 19th annual Empty Bowls fundraising event.
Proceeds from the popular fundraiser go to Hope Mission of Carteret County and Martha’s Mission Cupboard in Morehead City. Both provide food and other assistance to county residents in need.
Hope Mission Executive Director Gene McLendon said this year’s event raised about $17,000 to help the hungry.
“This is probably one of the most successful Empty Bowls events we’ve ever had,” Mr. McLendon said.
The purchase of a $25 ticket earned each guest the opportunity to pick out a handcrafted bowl, made by professional potters, high school art classes and various individuals. Guests were also able to enjoy two delicious bowls of soup, which this year were created by Carteret Community College culinary students. Bread, desserts and a drink also came with the meal.
Members of the West Carteret High School Navy junior ROTC served the 20 varieties of soups, which included favorites like clam chowder, barley vegetable, baked potato, carrot ginger, lintel and many more flavors.
As guests ate at tables set up in the civic center, they were able to enjoy jazz music provided by Croatan High School and Broad Creek Middle School band students.
Other enthusiastic high school students managed numerous tables filled with all sorts of creative pottery for patrons to choose from.
Croatan High School senior Emma Dominy demonstrated the art of pottery making as she sat at the entrance into the civic center.
“I think it’s really exciting to do this. When you look at the bowls on the tables, you just see bowls. But when you see the effort that goes into making each bowl, I think you appreciate them even more,” she said as she carefully crafted clay on a potter’s wheel.
West Carteret High School NJROTC student Marley Dozier said she, too, was excited to participate in the event.
“I’m just glad to get to serve and give back to our community, which is a huge part of ROTC’s mission,” she said as she ladled soup into bowls.
This was the first time CCC culinary students made all soups for the event, and they could be seen scurrying back and forth from the kitchen to the serving line to refresh rapidly depleting soups.
CCC culinary student Alex Johnson said he was glad to be part of the event.
“I like to take care of people no matter what. Charity is an act of God on the earth and I just want to be his hands and feet serving others,” he said.
Lee Anne Bolton of Morehead City was among the 500 who purchased tickets for this year’s event.
“I just wanted to come and support Hope Mission,” she said. “We know they do many good things for our community. Anything we can do to support their mission supports our community.”
Glenda Killion, Hope Mission thrift store manager and organizer of the event, said this year was the first time all patrons were allowed into the civic center at the same time, and she believed it helped with the success of the event.
“In the past, people would have to wait outside and many times it was cold and rainy,” she said. “This way everybody was able to be inside and I think it is much better.”
She thanked all those who made Empty Bowls a great success.
“I want to say a huge thank you to all the volunteers and supporters. We could not do this without the potters, culinary students, high school students and all of the wonderful volunteers,” Ms. Killion said.
Martha’s Mission Cupboard Manager Ginger Wade also thanked everyone for supporting the event.
“I think it’s awesome,” Ms. Wade said. “I am very proud and very thankful they are doing this so we can help our community.”
Mr. McLendon said proceeds from the 2022 Empty Bowls will be put toward the mission’s men’s and women’s homeless shelters and expansion of the organization’s Meals on Wheels program.
Hope Mission is a 501(c)3 nonprofit serving disadvantaged persons of Carteret County through ministries of food, clothing, financial assistance, recovery from substance abuse, shelter for the homeless and other means of support. The goal of the organization is to address the needs of poverty, homelessness and substance abuse in Carteret County.
Martha’s Mission Cupboard is a nonprofit that provides food to needy families, as well.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.