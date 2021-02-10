Cedar Point planners to hold special meeting Thursday

CEDAR POINT — The Cedar Point Planning Board will hold a special meeting Thursday at 6:30 p.m. via Zoom to discuss a request to rezone a parcel west of Waterway RV Park from R-10 (residential with a minimum lot size of 10,000 square feet) to Conditional LIW (light industrial warehouse) district.
The property is well off the south side of Highway 24, north of Cedar Point Villas. If approved, the conditional nature of the request would limit the use of the property to a boat and golf cart storage business.
According to the rezoning application, the business is primarily intended to serve the residents of Cedar Point Villas.
The item was tabled at a previous meeting of the board.
To participate in the meeting with video, visit us02web.zoom.us/j/82460884588?pwd=NnhSaWFHVENNRmI3V0V0US9ZT1NjQT09. To participate with audio only, call 1-929-205-6099 and enter 824 6088 4588, followed by password 516296.
Since this meeting will be conducted electronically, members of the public who wish to comment should submit those comments to Town Clerk Jayne Calhoun by 3 p.m. the day of the meeting. To do so, email jcalhoun@cedarpointnc.orgor call 252-393-7898.
Those who wish to comment on Zoom should advise Ms. Calhoun of their names and phone numbers so they can be recognized during the meeting.
