MOREHEAD CITY — More than 160 young people from across the state spread out across Carteret and surrounding counties last week to do community service projects. It was all part of Deep Impact, a youth mission program operated under Baptists on Mission.
First Baptist Church in Morehead City hosted the young people, who were middle school and high school students. Amanda Monroe, an associate youth pastor at First Baptist Church, said, “We’re training these kids to be the hands and feet of Jesus by serving others. This is how we train our future leaders.”
The young people, who were in the area June 27 – July 2, completed a variety of projects, including painting and repairing homes and serving at county food pantries, senior centers, assisted living facilities and the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain, to name a few.
Emma Bailey, 15, of Brevard, was among those cleaning up a yard Friday on Fisher Street in Morehead City.
“This is my second mission trip,” she said. “This is a good way to grow closer to my church group and to God. It’s also a way to help people.”
Isaac Ellington, 13, of Fuquay-Varina, agreed.
“I wanted to help out the community down here,” he said.
Hunter Bradshaw, 12, of Benton, said, “It’s better to help people than think of yourself.”
Youth chaperone Pastor Marc Reynolds of Little Run Baptist Church said he hopes the young people’s visit blessed the community.
“We just hope everyone knows they are loved by the God of the universe,” he said.
Ms. Monroe said this was the first time the church has hosted the Deep Impact youth group, and she’s hoping they will return next year.
