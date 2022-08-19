ATLANTIC BEACH - The town of Atlantic Beach announced Friday that Jennifer Ansell of Stella will be the town's new planning director.
Ansell was selected after an "extensive" interview process, according to a press release.
Ansell has 16 years of experience and previously served as chief zoning and environmental enforcement officer for Onslow County and planner for Swansboro.
She graduated from ECU in 2006 with a focus on coastal planning, land use and managing coastal resources.
Ansell holds certifications for zoning, floodplain management, and CAMA local permits, and she has experience leading action items before government and citizen-elected boards
