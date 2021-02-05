County reports decrease in active COVID-19 cases Friday

CARTERET COUNTY — Health officials reported 30 more new cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the total number of cases confirmed in Carteret County since the onset of the pandemic last March to 4,081.
Of the total cases, 282 are currently considered active, a drop of 36 cases from Thursday. The Carteret County Health Department reports 3,759 people have recovered from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, while 40 residents have died.
Though active cases fell Friday, hospitalizations at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City increased from two to five.
Additionally, the Carteret County public school system reported five additional cases Friday, bringing the number of cases connected to schools to 158 since last August. The new cases were reported Jan. 29-Feb. 4 at Beaufort Elementary, Croatan High, Morehead City Primary and Bogue Sound Elementary schools.
