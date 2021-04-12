Carteret Community College launches grant challenge for campus walking trail

MOREHEAD CITY — An eastern North Carolina foundation has issued a $50,000 matching grant challenge to help Carteret Community College build a walking trail on campus.
In order to receive the grant, the Carteret Community College Foundation must raise $50,000 in matching funds by September. That means the college stands to gain $100,000 to put toward the project that would provide a 1-mile walking and nature trail around the campus.
College Public Information Officer Logan Okun said Friday the foundation which issued the challenge wants to remain anonymous.
CCC Foundation Executive Director Brenda Reash said in a press release Friday she was grateful for the donor.
“This challenge allows us to leverage their donation to double the amount of money we raise to help make the trail a reality,” Ms. Reash said.
The college’s walking trail will be approximately a mile long and tie into the town of Morehead City’s sidewalk system and a living shoreline project currently under construction on campus. It will provide a safe place for residents and visitors to exercise, walk or bike.
The trail will have two observation decks and a non-motorized boat launch for kayaks, canoes and paddleboards. Landscaping around the trail will incorporate rain gardens, educational kiosks and signage providing information about academic areas like the aquaculture technology program, horticulture technology program and others.
“If you haven’t been to the campus lately, you should come to see how beautiful it looks,” Ms. Reash said. “The college is in the process of installing a living shoreline. Now, we’d like to install a trail so the public can easily access the water and the newly built kayak launch.”
The estimated cost to complete the project is $648,000. The goal is to start this year, with completion in 2022. The college plans to fund the project through grants and donors.
In addition to the $50,000 grant challenge from the anonymous organization, the CCC Foundation received $20,000 from a Duke Energy Foundation Nature Grant.
For those interested in making a donation or leaving a legacy name along the walking trail, call 252-222-6262.
