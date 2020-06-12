Carteret County COVID-19 case count reaches 50

CARTERET COUNTY — The county received two additional confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the total to 50 cases in Carteret County since March.
Carteret County health officials announced the additional cases in a Friday news release. According to the release, 11 of the 50 cases are considered active, 36 patients have recovered and satisfied the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services isolation requirements and three are dead.
To view cases by zip code, visit the county’s website at carteretcountync.gov.
To date, Carteret County health providers, including the health department, have collected specimens for COVID-19 testing from 1,112 patients, resulting in 50 positive confirmations, 997 negative results, one inconclusive and 64 pending test results.
Residents should contact their health care provider or the Carteret County Health Department to see if they meet testing criteria for COVID-19, even if they are not symptomatic. NCDHHS recommends members of the following populations consider testing:
- Anyone with symptoms of COVID-19.
- Close contacts of known positive cases, regardless of symptoms.
- Persons who live in or have regular contact with high risk settings.
- Persons who are at high risk of severe illness.
- Persons from historically marginalized populations.
- Health care workers or first responders.
- Frontline and essential workers in settings where social distancing is difficult to maintain.
- People who have attended protests, rallies or other mass gathering.
