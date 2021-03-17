BEAUFORT — Five town residents will take seats on Beaufort volunteer boards in the coming weeks after town commissioners made appointments this month.
The board approved the candidates during a virtual meeting March 8 on Zoom.
“I’d like to thank everybody who applied. It’s nice that we had a large group to choose from and select. I appreciate that,” Commissioner Marianna Hollinshed noted. “If you didn’t make it this time, please continue to reapply.”
Among the appointees are Catherine Reeve and Barry Evans, given terms on the board of adjustment, a quasi-judicial panel that considers matters like variance requests. The BOA is comprised of five primary members and two alternates, some appointed by Carteret County.
Mr. Evans, nominated by Commissioner Ann Carter, will serve as an alternate, while Ms. Reeve, also nominated by Ms. Carter, will serve as the primary voting member.
Incumbent Ralph Merrill was selected from seven applicants to return to the town planning board. That seven-member volunteer panel makes recommendations regarding development, redevelopment and more. Three members are appointed by the county.
Mr. Merrill, nominated for reappointment by Commissioner John Hagle, was subsequently reelected as vice chairperson of the planning board during the panel’s Monday meeting.
The most sought-after volunteer seats were two available on the Beaufort Historic Preservation Commission, a seven-member regulatory board that oversees the town’s historic district.
With eight applicants, commissioners selected residents John Flowers and Bradley Cummings. Mr. Flowers and Mr. Cummings names were offered for consideration by Mr. Hagle.
Incumbent HPC member Heather Poling applied but was not reappointed.
All volunteer board selections were unanimously elected by commissioners in individual motions. The terms of the seats expire in January 2024.
In other action at the March 8 meeting, the town commission unanimously approved sewer allocation requests for two property owners seeking to reserve capacity for undeveloped lots in the Deerfield Shores subdivision.
The owners of 803 Deerfield Drive and 504 Island Drive requested to reserve 360 gallons per day of sewer capacity for future use once houses are built on the lots. As the lots were not part of the original 30 lots the town accepted as customers from Deerfield Shores Utility Co., commissioners must approve the requests, if capacity is available, town engineer Greg Meshaw told the board. The applicants must also pay a reservation fee, which is 20% of the sewer development fee.
With the board’s approval, the capacity is reserved for those lots for two years, at which time it reverts back to the town if the properties remain undeveloped.
In other action at the meeting, the board:
- Held public hearings on rezoning requests for 501 Cedar St., 823 West Beaufort Road and 1001 Cedar St. No one spoke during any of the three hearings, and commissioners agreed to act on the requests at their Monday, March 22 work session.
- Approved the consent agenda, which included minutes from the Jan. 25 work session and Feb. 8 regular meeting and a three-year audit contract with Martin Starnes and Associates for annual review of the town’s financial statements.
