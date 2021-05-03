RALEIGH — For the third time in the past eight months, N.C. Commissioner of Insurance Mike Causey is warning residents to be on alert for insurance scams.
Recently, the N.C. Department of Insurance has received a new report of scam artists going door-to-door claiming to be from the agency. During the visit, the two NCDOI impostors demand to speak with the homeowner but do not provide their names, show identification or state the reason for their visit.
Mr. Causey reminds everyone NCDOI employees do not show up to homes unannounced. If there is a reason to go to someone’s residence, employees will announce themselves and provide identification. If people are unsure, they can check with the department on the legitimacy of the visit by calling 855-408-1212.
“The important thing to remember is NCDOI representatives will never go door-to-door asking for personal information,” Mr. Causey said. “If someone is calling or knocking on your door claiming to be from Medicare and asking for your Social Security number or bank information, don’t talk to them, it’s a scam.”
Last year, Mr. Causey alerted North Carolinians of a similar door-to-door scam targeting elderly members of the community.
If anyone has information regarding imposters posing as NCDOI representatives or other suspected fraud, call 919-807-6840 or 855-408-1212.
