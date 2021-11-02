Officials report no injuries in 2-vehicle collision Tuesday morning on Highway 24

BROAD CREEK — No one was injured Tuesday morning when a Ford F-150 pickup truck and a Penske box truck collided on Highway 24 a half mile east of the Nine Mile Road intersection in Newport.
N.C. Highway Patrol Trooper C.A. Taylor said the accident occurred about 9:30 a.m. when the pickup truck pulled out of Frank’s Pizza to travel across the road into Spruce Pines Mobile Home Park. The Penske truck, heading east, collided with the pickup.
Trooper Taylor said the driver of the the pickup truck was ticketed for failure to yield the right of way.
