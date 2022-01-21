NEWPORT — While weather conditions in Carteret County may not be particularly dangerous as of Friday morning, local NWS meteorologists warn people the worst of a winter storm is yet to come.
The NWS Newport weather forecasting office held a webinar Friday morning to review the most recent briefing on a winter storm which reached eastern North Carolina Thursday night. Meteorologist Erik Heden stressed that Carteret County residents and visitors shouldn’t assume from the conditions Friday morning that the county has “dodged a bullet.”
“The main part of the storm is expected tonight (Friday),” Mr. Heden said. “It’s gotten a lot colder, we’re already below freezing…This is the first quarter of the event, we’re not through it yet.”
According to the NWS forecast, precipitation is expected to pick up later in the day Friday, with rain transitioning into freezing rain during Friday night. Ice accumulation is forecast to spread from west to east throughout the night into Saturday morning, ending around 6 a.m. Saturday.
Mr. Heden said ice forecasts are largely unchanged from Thursday. Carteret County is forecast to receive .01-.75 inches of ice, with the largest amounts in western Carteret County, decreasing toward the east end of the county.
“Carteret County (will have) a huge gradient,” Mr. Heden said. Combined with wind gusts between 20-30 mph, downed trees and scattered power outages are possible throughout the county.
While precipitation is forecast to end early Saturday, icy conditions may persist. Mr. Heden said the NWS forecasts substantial melting during the day Saturday and Sunday, but temperatures are expected to drop below freezing again Saturday and Sunday nights, resulting in black ice formation and dangerous driving conditions.
The N.C. Department of Transportation has been treating major roadways with brine, but it encourages people to stay off the roads.
The NWS Newport provides forecasts, watches, warnings and other weather information online at its website weather.gov/mhx. It also provides information on Twitter at twitter.com/NWSMoreheadCity, on Facebook at facebook.com/NWSMoreheadCity and on YouTube at youtube.com/user/NWSMoreheadCity.
