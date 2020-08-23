BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Board of Commissioners Monday night recognized public health nurse Donna Faiella as the county’s first-ever Employee of the Month.
County Human Resources Director Jaime Long introduced Ms. Faiella during the board’s regular meeting at the administration complex in Beaufort. She said the county started an employee of the month program to recognize exceptional Carteret County employees, and Ms. Faiella was selected as the first recipient from several nominees.
“Donna works as the lead communicable disease nurse and has over 10 years of service with the county,” Ms. Long stated. “Donna’s positive attitude, commitment to public health and exceptional service to the community during the COVID-19 pandemic are a few reasons she was selected.”
Ms. Long said Ms. Faiella’s peers say she has worked tirelessly through the pandemic, yet “she never complains and always makes herself available to assist and answer questions from other nurses.”
“She has been a saving grace through the COVID-19 pandemic,” Ms. Long said.
Carteret County Health Director Stephanie Cannon also had high praise for Ms. Faiella.
“Donna embodies the qualities you want in an employee and coworker. She’s hard-working, knowledgeable, passionate about public health and serving the community and maintains a can-do spirit even in the most stressful times,” Ms. Cannon said in a statement read by Ms. Long. “Donna’s role as the lead communicable disease nurse has required her to work countless hours on weekends and after hours in addition to normal day-to-day activities as we manage the COVID response.
“Donna’s sense of humor and perspective keep everyone energized and we are so thankful for the opportunity to work alongside her,” Ms. Cannon’s statement concluded.
Board of Commissioners Chairperson Bill Smith presented Ms. Faiella with a certificate recognizing her as the August 2020 Employee of the Month.
