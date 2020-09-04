Carteret County reports another 6 cases of COVID-19

CARTERET COUNTY — Officials reported six more confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Carteret County headed in to Labor Day weekend.
The six additional reports bring the county to 586 cases reported since March, of which 60 are considered active. One person remains hospitalized at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City.
According to health officials, 520 county residents have recovered from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, while six people have died.
As of the Friday 4 p.m. update, health care providers in Carteret County have reportedly conducted 7,120 COVID-19 tests, of which 6,366 have returned negative and five have returned inconclusive. Officials are waiting on results for 163 tests.
Officials continue to encourage the public to social distance, wash hands frequently and wear a face covering or mask in public.
Carteret County is updating its COVID-19 dashboard weekdays around 4 p.m. on the county website, carteretcountync.gov, and on the government and County Health Department Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.