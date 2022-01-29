Normile out, Watson in as Emerald Isle representative on county beach commission

BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Board of Commissioners voted Monday night to appoint Ronnie Watson of Emerald Isle to a three-year term on the county beach commission, replacing chairperson Jim Normile, whom the town had nominated for reappointment.
The move came during the county board’s monthly meeting Monday at the administrative building in Beaufort.
Mr. Normile is a former town commissioner who chose not to run for reelection in November 2021 after serving since 2014 on that board.
He has been on the beach commission, which advises the county shore protection office, since 2016 and was elected chairperson in February 2021. The shore protection office plans and oversees beach nourishment and waterway dredging projects, among other things.
Mr. Normile declined to comment at this time.
County Commissioner Chris Chadwick, who represents Down East and North and South River, made the motion to appoint Mr. Watson, after first asking if the latter’s application for the post was in the agenda packet and being told it was.
Lori Turner, clerk to the board of commissioners, said in an email Friday Mr. Watson’s application was received by email Jan. 20 and was added to the agenda packet after the original packet was released publically.
During the meeting, Mr. Chadwick called it an “honor and a privilege” to nominate Mr. Watson. There was no further discussion.
The county commission also appointed Atlantic Beach Councilman Austin Waters to a three-year term on the beach commission, replacing longtime member and Atlantic Beach Councilman Harry Archer, who died last year. It also appointed Mike Fiorini of Salter Path to a three-year term.
In an interview Thursday, Mr. Chadwick said it was “nothing against” Mr. Normile and thanked him for his service to the county.
“By all accounts, he’s done an outstanding job,” he said.
But, Mr. Chadwick added, “Ronnie Watson is a personal friend of mine and a longtime supporter of the county and tourism and has done a lot to promote our beaches. He’s in the tourism business and is a very good businessman.”
Mr. Watson owns and operates Holiday Trav-L Park in Emerald Isle.
Mr. Chadwick said he thought “it was time for some new blood. Maybe we just want to change things up a little bit.”
Mr. Watson started Holiday Trav-L Park in 1976. He was a town commissioner in Emerald Isle for two years, beginning in 1971, then served as mayor from 1973 to 1981.
He and partner Steve Matthews initiated the Emerald Isle Beach Music Festival, which started in 1979 and was held annually for 20 years. After a long absence, it has returned as a town event in recent years.
Thursday, Mr. Watson said it has been a long time since he served on a public board, and he wanted to get involved again to help the area.
“I know it will be a learning curve,” he said. “But I do have a lot of business experience in the tourism industry, and I know we need to protect our beaches – that’s what draws most people here – and protect our waterways.
“If I get in there and I can’t do it, I’ll say, ‘I’m not your man,’” he continued.
The board’s unanimous vote included that of Commissioner Jimmy Farrington, an Emerald Isle resident who is the county commissioners’ representative on the beach panel.
It was the second big change in the shore protection office in recent months, as Greg Rudolph resigned as shore protection officer in October. He has been replaced by Ryan Davenport, a longtime high-ranking staffer in the Morehead City office of the N.C. Division of Coastal Management.
The beach commission is comprised of two members from Emerald Isle, two from Atlantic Beach, two from Pine Knoll Shores, one from Indian Beach, one from Bogue Banks at-large, one representing the Carteret County Tourism Development Authority, one from anywhere in the county and one from the county commission.
John Brodman, Mayor of Pine Knoll Shores, is the vice chairperson of the beach commission.
Thursday, he said Mr. Normile has been a great beach commissioner and chairperson and will be missed.
He added that he’s already talked to all three new members and found them all “ready and willing to roll up their sleeves and get to work.”
The commission’s next meeting is Monday, Feb. 14 in Emerald Isle, at which time it will elect a new chairperson and vice chairperson for one-year terms, as is normal practice.
The plan is to hold another meeting later in February to give a kind of history of the commission and shore protection office to bring everyone up to speed.
Emerald Isle town manager Matt Zapp also praised Mr. Normile.
“Jim Normile served the Town of Emerald Isle as commissioner with excellence,” he said in an email. “He also served as a dedicated and knowledgeable member of the Carteret County Beach Commission as the Emerald Isle representative. The Town of Emerald Isle is most grateful for his years of service.
“As a former mayor and lifelong resident of Emerald Isle, we anticipate that Mr. Ronnie Watson will well represent the needs of Emerald Isle, Carteret County, and the countless visitors that rely on a well-nourished and maintained Bogue Banks beaches,” Mr. Zapp added. “We wish him all the best in his appointment and appreciate his commitment to serve.”
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
