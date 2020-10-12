Indian Beach cancels board meeting STAFF REPORT Oct 12, 2020 43 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save INDIAN BEACH — The Indian Beach Board of Commissioners canceled its Wednesday meeting. The meeting is being canceled due to the increased number of COVID-19 cases recorded in Carteret County. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Indian Beach Ib Indian Beach Commissioners Meeting Canceled Cancellation Coronavirus Cancellation Covid-19 Coronavirus × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLebo joins West Carteret as assistant coachBeaufort police search for missing teenNC Seafood goes virtual, brainstorms future plansGroup rallies support for Carteret County school bond, sales tax referendumsCounty confirms 12 more COVID-19 cases ThursdayArea pumpkin patch supports good causeMorehead City moves forward with stormwater management planCarteret County adds 15 COVID-19 cases FridayPeletier board moves racetrack ordinance changes to hearingPeletier initiates legal action to address nuisance properties Images Videos CommentedLETTER TO THE EDITOR: The coming war (159)EDITORIAL : Governor and legislators hit a bad economic golf shot (21)EDITORIAL: Carteret parents need COVID-19 details (17)LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Our fourth branch of government is failing (16)LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Votes, not signs, will decide election (15)High turnover rate continues to plague DSS (15)Group rallies support for Carteret County school bond, sales tax referendums (14)Jet slides off runway at airport; no damage, injuries reported (13)Trump ‘caravan’ travels from Swansboro to Cape Carteret (12)Residents raise alarm as Emerald Isle water bills jump with rate system change (10) Latest e-Edition News Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Video Podcasts Duke University Marine Lab students launch podcast Oct 3, 2020 0 Carteret COnnects - Episode 58 - Mandala Yoga Center Updated Sep 30, 2020 0 Carteret Connects Podcast | Episode 57 - Music and Albums Updated Sep 26, 2020 0 Carteret Connects Podcast | Episode 56 - Yoga and Hurricane relief Updated Sep 25, 2020 0 Carteret Connects Podcast | Episode 54 Updated Sep 18, 2020 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.