MOREHEAD CITY — Carpentry students from two county high schools showcased their creativity during the 2022 PAWS Pet House Challenge, held March 5-6 during the Coastal Home & Garden Show in the Crystal Coast Civic Center in Morehead City.
Carpentry students competed for prizes by building doghouses and even a feline habitat house, which were up for auction during the show. Proceeds from the event will go toward completion and equipping of a Pet Adoption and Welfare Society of Carteret no-kill pet shelter being built on Mattie Street in Morehead City.
Croatan High School won first place in the People’s Choice and Builder’s Choice categories with a Frank Lloyd Wright design entry. West Carteret High School took first place in the Buyers’ Choice category with a framed feline habitat home. WCHS also entered a unique rover doghouse that was built up on stilts with a ramp.
East Carteret did not enter houses this year.
Winners received tools from area businesses for taking first place.
The event raised $2,485 in funds for PAWS.
Donna Youraine, vice president of PAWS, thanked all those who made the competition a success.
“The creativity on the designs of the houses this year were amazing,” she said. “All three of them truly deserved first place.”
The Frank Lloyd Wright doghouse and feline habitat house were auctioned off, and the rover doghouse is still available at the PAWS Thrift Store in Morehead City.
Proceeds go to PAWS to help equip a future $1.5 million no-kill animal shelter that will house 60 animals at the PAWS Adoption Center at 5042 Mattie St. Money will also help fund ongoing pet rescue and adoption programs.
The 9,750-square-foot shelter was nearing completion when Hurricane Florence hit in September 2018, causing an estimated $250,000 in damage.
Ms. Youraine said Thursday the organization has been forced to sue the insurance company in an effort to get what she believes is an adequate amount to cover the damage caused to the building.
“All of the drywall needs to be replaced because of mold,” she said. “The company only covered the cost of roof repairs.”
In the meantime, she continues to apply for grants and raise funds to equip the shelter and adoption center.
It will be outfitted with an income producing hydrotherapy unit, used to rehabilitate animals with joint injuries. A small surgical unit is also included and will service all animals in residence.
There will also be a kitten room, feline play room, free roaming cat rooms, canine visitation room for those considering adoption, dog kennels, restrooms and more.
In addition to the cost of repairs, Ms. Youraine estimates she needs to raise about $350,000 to equip the facility and provide the first year’s salaries for five employees. Workers will include a director, veterinarian technician and kennel attendants.
