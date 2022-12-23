EMERALD ISLE — The Bogue Banks Chapter of the Surfrider Association is collecting Christmas trees to be used to help build dunes along the ocean beach in Emerald Isle.
Those who wish to help should drop clean, live trees off at the corner of Islander Drive and Highway 58 between Monday, Dec. 26 and ed Friday, Feb. 3.
The town of Cedar Point is aiding in the effort. To get your tree picked up at curbside, call the town hall at 393-7898 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. and noon on Fridays.
Trees must be clean and live.
The Cedar Point program runs from Wednesday, Dec. 28 through Thursday, Feb. 2. All requests must be made by the end of the business day on Thursday, Feb. 2.
