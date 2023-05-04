ARLINGTON, Va. — The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission’s Atlantic Striped Bass Management Board approved an emergency action this week to implement a 31-inch maximum size limit for striped bass recreational fisheries, effective immediately for 180 days.
According to a news release from the commission, “This action responds to the unprecedented magnitude of 2022 recreational harvest, which is nearly double that of 2021, and new stock rebuilding projections, which estimate the probability of the spawning stock rebuilding to its target by 2029 drops from 97% under the lower 2021 fishing mortality rate to less than 15% if the higher 2022 fishing mortality rate continues each year.
“Based on concern for the stock and the long-term interests of its stakeholders, the board acted decisively to protect one of the few remaining strong year classes,” said Board Chair Marty Gary with the Potomac River Fisheries Commission. The public is concerned about stock rebuilding and has urged the board to expeditiously respond to the new stock projections.
“Striped bass is one of the flagship species of the commission, and this action sends a strong signal that the board is firmly committed to rebuilding the stock for current and future generations,” Gary added. “At the same time, the board recognizes that this action will have a profound impact on the for-hire industry and recreational anglers, however, it feels it is a necessary step to ensure rebuilding.”
As outlined in the commission’s Interstate Fisheries Management Program Charter, a management board can take emergency action to address circumstances under which public health or the conservation of coastal fishery resources or attainment of fishery management objectives has been placed substantially at risk by unanticipated changes in the ecosystem, the stock or the fishery.
The board implemented the emergency 31-inch maximum size limit for 2023 to reduce harvest of the strong 2015-year class. The 31-inch maximum size limit applies to all existing recreational fishery regulations where a higher (or no) maximum size applies, excluding the May Chesapeake Bay trophy fisheries which already prohibit harvest of fish less than 35 inches.
North Carolina manages striped bass under the federal rules. In 2021, the last year for which statistics are available, North Carolina watermen landed 27,930 pounds of striped bass, worth $72,269.
The Roanoke River is the major striped bass spawning river in North Carolina. Each spring, adult striped bass swim from the Atlantic Ocean and Albemarle Sound into the Roanoke River to spawn, about 130 miles from the sound. Most striped bass spawning begins when the water temperature reaches 62 degrees.
In December 2022, the state fisheries division issued a proclamation that, beginning in January 2023, imposed a new harvest slot limit of 18 to 25 inches for the recreational and commercial striped bass fisheries in the Albemarle Sound Management Area.
The new size limits, along with additional measures aimed at rebuilding the Albemarle-Roanoke striped bass stock and increasing the abundance of larger females in the population, were approved by the N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission in November 2022 as part of Amendment 2 to the North Carolina Estuarine Striped Bass Fishery Management Plan. Amendment 2 and outreach materials are available on the Division website.
The Albemarle Sound Management Area includes the Albemarle, Currituck, Roanoke and Croatan sounds and all their tributaries, except the Roanoke, Middle, Eastmost and Cashie rivers, where striped bass recreational regulations are set by the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission.
According to the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission (ASMFC) release, all bag limits, seasons, and gear restrictions will remain the same. Jurisdictions are required to implement the required measure as soon as possible but no later than July 2, 2023. If it deems necessary, the board may extend the emergency action for two additional periods of up to one year each at a future Board meeting.
The commission will hold at least four virtual public hearings in mid to late May to inform the public about the emergency action and identify next steps for management.
The ASMFC is a commission of all U.S. East Coast states formed to coordinate and manage fishery resources. The commission was formed by the 15 Atlantic coast states in 1940 and chartered by the United States Congress in 1942.
