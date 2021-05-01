MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret Community College will host a second hiring event for local boat manufacturer Parker Offshore in partnership with NCWorks.
Anyone interested in participating is invited to register for the event Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Registration will take place on the college campus in Morehead City in the parking lot between the McGee Building and the Commerce Development Center at the Big Rock Center.
Those who register at the hiring event will continue the following week, Monday-Thursday, May 10-13, with a series of orientation sessions provided by CCC. Anyone who successfully completes all sessions is guaranteed an interview with Parker.
Parker Offshore is a fiberglass boat manufacturer located in Beaufort and has immediate job openings for 40 full-time employees, including laminators, assemblers, patch and polish finishers and maintenance. The company offers competitive salaries and benefits including medical, dental, vision insurance, 401K and paid sick and vacation time.
For more information, contact Betsy Decampo at CCC at decampob@carteret.edu or 252-222-6116.
