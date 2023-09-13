MOREHEAD CITY — The North Carolina Environmental Management Commission Air Quality and Water Quality Committee met Wednesday morning at Carteret Community College while working with the North Carolina Coastal Federation, the Pew Charitable Trusts and the Department of Environmental Quality for a firsthand look at several local projects and initiatives.
The Coastal Habitat Protection Plan and the new MARSH FORWARD plan, a regional plan for the future of the South Atlantic Coast's million-acre marsh ecosystem, are supported by many of the projects.
These projects were developed to save and improve the habitats of aquatic life. The South Atlantic Salt Marsh Initiative (SASMI) released the plan called “Marsh Forward” to protect and conserve approximately 1 million acres of salt marsh in the South Atlantic region. The plan outlines strategies and actions to protect the salt marshes, which are threatened by climate change
Following meetings, the committee will begin with educational presentations at the Southern Salt Restaurant before boarding a ferry for a tour of the area.
The committee will then board a ferry at Big Rock Landing to begin a tour of the local coastal habitats. After the ferry tour, the committee will go on another guided tour of the Carteret Community College aquaculture center and living shoreline projects.
The day will conclude with a reception honoring this year's coastal habitat accomplishments.
