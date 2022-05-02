MOREHEAD CITY — Local recreational fishermen may now go after blueline tilefish in the federal waters off North Carolina.
The National Marine Fisheries Service announced the recreational sector for blueline tilefish in the federal waters of the south Atlantic Ocean – located between 3-200 miles offshore – has opened. The sector will close at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, July 26.
According to the NMFS, the 2022 recreational catch limit for blueline tilefish is 116,820 pounds whole weight. The recreational sector for blueline tilefish in or from federal waters of the South Atlantic is typically open from May 1 to Aug. 31 each year. However, if recreational landings for blueline tilefish reach or are projected to reach the recreational catch limit, the NMFS will close the recreational sector for the remainder of the fishing year.
The NMFS projects the catch limit will be reached by July 26 and is closing the fishery to prevent the catch limit from being exceeded. During a closure, the recreational bag and possession limit for blueline tilefish in or from the South Atlantic federal waters is zero.
