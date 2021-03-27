Wildlife commission warns public to stay away from black bear cubs

RALEIGH — Residents and visitors in Carteret County and elsewhere might come across black bear cubs while outdoors, and wildlife officials recommend giving the young animals some space.
The N.C Wildlife Resources Commission asks the public to contact the agency if they suspect they’ve encountered an orphaned bear cub.
The commission said in an announcement Tuesday black bears become more active in the spring after emerging from their winter dens, particularly in the western and eastern parts of the state. Sightings include female bears and their cubs born over the winter, who often leave the den together to explore their surroundings.
“Occasionally cubs will temporarily get separated from their mamas,” the WRC said. “However, wildlife biologists at the commission say that if you see a bear cub alone, it is rarely because it’s been abandoned.”
Often the mother bear is nearby foraging and will return in a few hours or earlier. Those spending time outdoors who remain in the area or attempt to catch the cub could inadvertently separate it from its mother and possibly injure the young animal.
The WRC said if someone who finds a lone bear cub it suspects has been orphaned, “do not cub-nap it.”
“Instead, give the mother plenty of room and time to reconnect with her cub,” the commission said.
The commission gives the following advice to those who encounter lone bear cubs:
- Do not handle it.
- Do not attempt to catch it.
- Do not remove it.
- Do not feed it.
- Do take note of your location and call the N.C. Wildlife Helpline at 866-318-2401. If after hours or on weekends, call your district wildlife biologist to report it.
A wildlife biologist will assess the situation. If it’s determined the cub has been orphaned, it will be properly captured and taken to the agency’s licensed bear rehabilitators for immediate care.
WRC black bear and furbearer biologist Colleen Olfenbuttel said cubs caught by the commission “have the help of the commission and licensed bear rehabilitators.”
“The rehabilitators know the treatments and specialized food needed,” Ms. Olfenbuttel said. “It’s imperative for the public to remember to never feed a bear. This will cause them to become habituated to people, making it more challenging for successful rehabilitation back into the wild.”
Cubs require a very specialized diet, and animal formulas purchased from the store or other foods can compromise their health.
“Do not trust resources on the internet about feeding and caring for a cub,” Ms. Olfenbuttel said. “Instead, call the wildlife commission immediately. It is illegal in North Carolina to keep a black bear cub without a captivity permit.”
The WRC has been rehabilitating and releasing orphaned black bear cubs since 1976 to assure they have the best chance of success once returned to the wild. Most recently, the commission assisted with the release of three bear cubs back into the wild as featured on episode seven of National Geographic WILD’s “Secrets of the Zoo: North Carolina.”
More information on the WRC’s black bear cub rehabilitation program is available at the website ncwildlife.org/Blog/what-happens-to-orphaned-black-bear-cubs-in-north-carolina.
