Celebrate National Voter Registration Day with registration drive at CCC

MOREHEAD CITY — Carteret County residents who aren’t registered to vote can take advantage of the voter registration drive this week at Carteret Community College in Morehead City.
The college has partnered with the League of Women Voters of Carteret County, the Student Government Association, the Carteret County branch of the NAACP and the Unitarian Coastal Fellowship to host the drive, which runs through Thursday at the Bryant Student Center at 3505 Arendell St. in Morehead City.
Tuesday is National Voter Registration Day, and as of Monday, Carteret County was home to 50,366 registered voters.
Those unregistered can stop by the student center from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday or from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday to register to vote. Nonpartisan volunteers will be available to assist.
LWV President Carol Geer told the Carteret County Board of Elections this month the booth will have information on registering to vote, one-stop early voting and requesting an absentee ballot.
Voters will be able to look up their registration if necessary, according to a release.
In an email Monday, Ms. Geer said the first day of the drive, Monday, went well.
The last day to register to vote for the Tuesday, Nov. 3 election is Friday, Oct. 9. After Oct. 9, voters can register and vote same-day across North Carolina by visiting a one-stop early voting site.
National Voter Registration Day has been celebrated the fourth Tuesday of September since 2012 and encourages U.S. citizens not to miss the opportunity to vote due to registration issues.
For information on this week’s drive at CCC, contact Ms. Geer by email at carolgeer@gmail.com.
Contact Jackie Starkey at 252-726-7081, ext. 225; email jackie@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @jackieccnt.
