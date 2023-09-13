CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret Town Manager Frank Rush told town commissioners Monday night design work is nearly finished for construction of the final segment of the Cape Carteret Trail, a pedestrian and bicycle path that runs for a little more than three miles along Highway 24, Highway 58 and Taylor Notion Road.
“The project engineer, Summit Design and Engineering, is coordinating the issuance of the required encroachment permit with N.C. Department of Transportation,” Rush wrote in his monthly report for the board’s regular meeting in the town hall off Dolphin Street. “The U.S. Forest Service has nearly completed the NEPA (National Environment Policy Act) process, and we expect the USFS permit to be issued in the coming days. Even though the project will be located entirely on NCDOT right-of-way on N.C. 58 and Taylor Notion Road, the USFS permit is required because the USFS property extends underneath N.C. 58 and Taylor Notion Road.”
Rush said construction bids will be solicited after the NCDOT encroachment permit is in hand or when it becomes apparent that the encroachment permit is forthcoming.
“I remain hopeful that a construction contract will be presented for board consideration at the Oct. 9 meeting, however, depending on the timing of everything it may not be presented until the Nov. 13 meeting.
Meanwhile, Rush said he is still working on town acquisition of a parcel at the intersection of N.C. 58 and Taylor Notion Road in conjunction with the trail project and hopes to present a land purchase contract for board consideration in conjunction with the construction contract for the final segment of the trail.
“If the town secures this parcel, the final segment will traverse the southern boundary of this parcel,” Rush said. “If the town does not secure the parcel, the final segment will be located in the N.C. 58 and Taylor Notion Road right-of-way.”
In a related matter, Rush said the town is exploring two potential grant opportunities and will likely request board authorization to submit grant applications for the construction of a new multi-use path along the south side of N.C. 24 between Yaupon Drive and Bayshore Drive in the coming months. The trail is on the north side, and some have complained that it’s difficult to cross the four-lane busy highway to get to the trail.
“The scope of the grant application would also likely include the installation of new pedestrian crossing signals at the three signalized intersections on N.C 24,” Rush said.
The trail, similar to one built along Highway 58 and other main roads in Emerald Isle – while Rush was manager there – is a triangular loop for walkers, runners and bicyclists, linking high-visitation sites, such as the Western Carteret Public Library, White Oak Elementary School, the Carteret Crossing Shopping Center and MacDaddy’s.
The idea for the trail came from Mike Curtis, then the town’s attorney, and the Gateway Alliance for Western Carteret, a business-promotion group. The town commission approved the project in 2015 and hoped to have it finished by 2018, using grants, donations, a $125,000 contribution from the town and a matching donation from Carteret County.
But grants dried up for a long time and progress on construction slowed.
Rush also noted in his report that the launch of the town’s new and improved website has been delayed.
“I had originally hoped to present the new town website to the board and the community at the Sept. 11 meeting, however, I'd like to take a little more time to further improve the new website before making it live,” he said. “The new design is complete, and all relevant content has been migrated from the old website to the new website, but I'd like to update and add more content to the site before making it live.
“We are also planning staff training to learn how to maintain the website in the future, and I'd like to have that training complete before we go live.”
Rush said he now hopes to unveil the new website in late September or at the board’s Oct. 9 meeting.
Rush told the board that while several stormwater management projects have been completed, planning is underway for a new one to relieve problems on Neptune Court.
“This location is the next planned location for stormwater improvements, and town staff will be meeting with engineers and contractors in the coming weeks to determine the most cost-effective solution for this location,” he said.
Finally, Rush told the board Sunland Builders has been awarded the county contract for ditch cleanup work in various locations in the county, including Cape Carteret.
“Sunland has subcontracted the Cape Carteret work, and I will be working closely with the county and Sunland to ensure that all work is completed in a thorough manner.
“There are a few property owners who have been unwilling to grant temporary easements to the subcontractor, and it's important that all property owners along these ditches allow cleanup to occur on their property,” Rush added. “I will be reaching out directly to these property owners to hopefully convince them to allow cleanup work to occur on their property.”
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
