Officials charge Newport man with arson after alleged domestic disturbance

BEAUFORT — The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office has charged a Newport man with arson following an alleged domestic disturbance early Wednesday morning.
According to a CCSO release, deputies arrested Dennis Dawayne Webb, 38, of Howard Road in Newport, around 3 a.m. Wednesday after his wife allegedly fled the home to escape Mr. Webb.
Officials accuse Mr. Webb of pouring an accelerant on and setting fire to a home at Seascape Mobile Home Park, where his wife allegedly sought refuge from him. His wife and others were inside the home when the fire was set, according to the CCSO.
Crews extinguished the blaze and saved the trailer.
Mr. Webb is currently in the Carteret County jail in Beaufort charged with first degree arson. His bond is set at $75,000 and he was scheduled for a first court appearance Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.