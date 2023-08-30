EMERALD ISLE — With tropical storm warnings up for the county as Hurricane Idalia moves north, Emerald Isle officials
Have suspended yard waste pickup until Tuesday, Sept. 5.
The town urged property owners not to place any yard debris along streets until that day.
In addition, the town trash pickup for soundside areas Thursday, but said normal Friday collection is anticipated, weather permitting.
The town also advised those who don’t have them to consider obtaining re-entry permits to expedite safe return to town after any evacuation.
Permits are available for $25. To apply for new or additional permits, complete the Residential Application for Disaster Re-Entry Permit Form or call 252-354-2021.
For more details, refer to our Re-Entry Permit Program Guide.
Despite having pumps ready for use, officials said Emerald Isle residents anticipate road flooding and should limit travel and not attempt to drive through flooded areas.
