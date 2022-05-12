CEDAR POINT — After a closed session during a special meeting Tuesday night, Cedar Point commissioners voted unanimously to buy a $935,000 tract with a building for future use as recreation space, office and storage space and community events.
In an email Wednesday morning, Town Manager David Rief said the property is at 135 Sherwood Avenue.
It’s the former site of Cedar Point Gymnastics, and the building currently is home to the office of L.A. Johnson Construction.
It’s owned by Deer Creek LLC, whose president, L.A. Johnson, accepted the town’s offer early Wednesday morning, Mr. Rief said. Closing is set for Oct. 7.
“It is approximately 1.71 acres and includes an existing building measuring 75’ x 100’ with a 20’ x 40’ extension on one side,” Mr. Rief said in the email. “The interior includes a reception area, offices, bathrooms, storage space, a 1,500- square-foot mezzanine and an open gym area.”
No tax rate increase is anticipated because of the purchase, Mr. Rief said.
The town plans to use $200,000 from savings as a down payment and seek a 15-year loan for the balance, the manager added.
Before agreeing to the purchase, the board discussed several factors in favor of the move.
Among them, Mr. Rief said, is the fact that the property is close to the town hall, which is at the other end of Sherwood Avenue just off Highway 58, and it’s also close to Western Park, the county-operated facility off VFW Road.
In addition, he said, it’s across the street from the Western Carteret Fire and EMS Department and adjoins proposed new development expected along Old Highway 58.
Walmart is selling 28 acres for development at the intersection of Highway 58 and Old Highway 58.
Additional facts in favor of the purchase, according to Mr. Rief, include “the costs of acquiring an existing building versus costs and length of time to construct a new building; and the plethora of potential uses for not only the building but the property.”
Mr. Rief said that during discussion about development of the town’s new comprehensive plan, “numerous residents indicated a strong desire for more recreational opportunities.”
Finally, he said, the town is in strong financial condition and has the “ability to move forward with acquisition without having to raise the tax rate.”
In March, Ashley Harrell, who operates Gaffers, a restaurant in Emerald Isle, said she planned to buy the same property to open a food hall. She received a special-use permit from the town for the project. However, she backed out of the project after commissioners imposed a condition that there could be no amplified outdoor music, as well as one that would limit occupancy based on parking. The concern, Mr. Rief and commissioners said, was that music would draw more people and would stress the small parking lot and increase traffic concerns.
