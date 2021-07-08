Ferry division cancels Ocracoke, Cedar Island routes Thursday due to Elsa

CEDAR ISLAND — Due to anticipated high winds from Tropical Storm Elsa, the N.C. Ferry Division has canceled all afternoon departures Thursday on Pamlico Sound routes, as well as evening departures on the Ocracoke Express passenger ferry routes.
According to the ferry division, all afternoon runs are canceled on the Cedar Island-Ocracoke routes and the Swan Quarter-Ocracoke routes. The division also canceled the Ocracoke Express’ 4:30 p.m. departure from Hatteras and 8 p.m. departure from Ocracoke.
Other routes will remain on schedule.
