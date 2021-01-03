RALEIGH — The N.C. Wildlife Commission encourages local hunters to exercise safety practices this holiday season.
The WRC said in an announcement Dec. 17 the holidays are some most popular hunting days. With more people recreating outdoors due to the coronavirus pandemic, law enforcement officers at the WRC expect 2020 will be no exception.
“The wildlife commission has experienced a 23% increase in inland fishing and hunting license sales sold since May, when North Carolina’s stay-at-home orders were lifted,” the WRC said. “The uptick in sales of annual, short term and lifetime licenses is sure to result in more outdoor enthusiasts heading to the field or out on the water this holiday season.”
WRC Law Enforcement Division Capt. Branden Jones said it’s always important for hunters to ensure they have everything they need for enjoyable and successful outings.
“There is a tendency to become complacent about safety when hunting and fishing with friends and family,” Capt. Jones said. “As you spend time bonding over these activities, don’t forget to keep safety as your number one priority. We want you to continue to make memories and enjoy the outdoors for years to come.”
The WRC offers these basic safety tips for hunters and anglers:
- Let someone know your whereabouts and an approximate return time.
- Always practice firearm safety and point the muzzle in a safe direction.
- Be aware of your surroundings, especially when preparing to shoot. Ensure there aren’t any houses, vehicles or people in front of or behind your target.
- Wear an article of clothing featuring blaze orange. When boating, always wear a floatation device.
- Do not consume alcoholic beverages before or during hunting or boating.
A more in-depth review of safety precautions regarding hunting on land or in a vessel can be found on the agency’s Home from the Hunt webpage at ncwildlife.org/hfth.
For regulations and restrictions on hunting on land and water, refer to the 2019-20 Inland Fishing, Hunting and Trapping Regulations Digest, available online at ncwildlife.org/Licensing/Regulations.
More information regarding coronavirus-related access closings is available at ncwildlife.org/covid19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.