Local officials disappointed in Senate failure to override Cooper’s veto of school reopening bill

CARTERET COUNTY — State legislators and Carteret County public school officials say they plan to continue their fight to get all students back in classrooms, despite the state Senate’s failure Monday night to override Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of Republican legislation that directed K-12 school districts to offer in-person instruction to all students in about two weeks.
The 29-20 vote to override fell one short of the three-fifths majority required, so the veto of Senate Bill 37 was upheld.
“I am very disappointed with the Governor’s veto and the lack of Democrats to override,” Rep. Pat McElraft, R-Carteret, said. “We will go forward with our local bill H90 (House Bill 90). The local bill does highlight social distancing but at the WHO (World Health Organization) suggested 3 meters or 3.5 feet. The schools can accommodate that distance but not the 6 ft.
“I’m hoping we can get the bill through the House and Senate so that our kids can safely get back to in person school full time like so many charter and private schools have done,” she continued. “Our students have suffered significantly from loss of time out of school from hurricanes and now COVID-19. Our children’s futures depend on their education. As soon as I can get the bill in the education committee I will do so.”
Sen. Norman Sanderson, R-Pamlico, who voted in favor of the veto, said he, too, was disappointed and planned to support efforts to get students back in classrooms as soon as possible.
“I join with hundreds of thousands across North Carolina to say how disappointed I am,” Sen. Sanderson said in an interview Tuesday. “The majority want their kids back in school. The system is doing their best but is not successful. This is impacting future generations. This bill followed the safety protocols the governor put in place. I know members of the (N.C. Association of Educators) adamantly opposed this bill and I hate to think that he vetoed the bill for a few thousand members of NCAE and threw children and parents under the bus.”
Sen. Sanderson said he plans to support local bills, like H.B. 90, that could still get all students back in classrooms.
“We can either file a joint bill or maybe a complimentary bill,” Sen. Sanderson said. “Time is critical. In six weeks the school year will be winding down. I know we’re looking at summer school to try and catch kids up, but that won’t be enough. Many of these kids have been out of classrooms for nearly one year.”
County Board of Education Chairperson Clark Jenkins said he was frustrated with the Senate’s failure to override Gov. Cooper’s veto, as well.
“(I’m) disappointed to say the least. Private schools have been in class 5 days a week all year but we can't seem to figure out how to put politics aside and get our public schools open full time,” Mr. Jenkins said. “We’re just creating more inequity for our students in our state. I will not stop fighting to get our kids back in school full time and once in school full time I will find a way to fix the damage caused to our students by the political division in our state.”
Carteret County Schools Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson agreed.
“I am saddened that our Board of Education has not yet been given the opportunity to determine when our schools may safely open. Each county and each school system is different with a different set of circumstances,” he said. “I believe that our locally elected leaders are best positioned to make the decisions that meet the needs of our community.”
Dr. Jackson added that he supports efforts to get all county students back in classrooms as soon as possible.
“We will continue to advocate for the opportunity to allow our students in middle school and high school to return to school full-time,” Dr. Jackson said. “We have shown in our elementary schools that this can be done safely, thanks to the dedicated and conscientious men and women who serve our students and community.”
Following state guidance, Carteret County Schools has elementary schools open at full capacity with minimal social distancing under Plan A. Middle and high schools may only operate with Plan B, which has students in classrooms two days, with three days of remote learning, under the governor’s executive order.
As for S.B. 37, the GOP measure, which is now blocked permanently, had support from three Democratic senators in a final vote last month. That would have created the veto-proof margin had the vote totals remained the same Monday night. Gov. Cooper vetoed the measure last week because he said it would threaten public health — particularly at middle and high schools — and asked lawmakers to make changes.
Among those three Democratic senators, Paul Lowe of Forsyth County decided to uphold the veto, while Kirk deViere of Cumberland County voted to override. The third, Ben Clark of Hoke County, was not in attendance for Monday's vote. Sen. Clark sought and received a leave of absence for the session.
He told WRAL-TV earlier Monday in an email he believed “that it would be prudent for the General Assembly to make the adjustments to (the bill) as requested by the governor.”
Sen. Lowe announced hours before the session that he would vote to sustain the veto.
“Our students and teachers must come back to a healthy learning environment,” he said in a release. “I hope we can come to a compromise.”
GOP lawmakers said the in-person mandate was needed because students have been falling behind in academics from troubles with virtual classes due to the coronavirus pandemic. Students also are struggling with mental health troubles caused by the isolation, bill supporters said.
Gov. Cooper has said repeatedly he wants children back in classrooms and urged districts to act on their own. He said recently that by mid-March, districts representing more than 95% of students already will be offering some in-person instruction.
But the governor said the bill he vetoed Friday would have allowed districts to place students in grades 6-12 in classrooms without requiring 6 feet of social distancing — ignoring state health guidelines. K-5 students back in class already aren’t required to comply with the 6-foot rule. And Gov. Cooper said it took away from state and local officials the ability to return to remote learning in an emergency.
Republicans said Gov. Cooper was the one who was failing to follow science and leave decision-making for middle and high schools to district leaders. They said his decision to allow teachers to get vaccinated starting last week also removed yet another barrier toward safe classrooms.
The NCAE, the state’s leading teacher lobbying group and a strong Gov. Cooper supporter, opposed the bill, too, pointing to the difficulties of keeping students at safe distance in otherwise crowded school buildings.
The action comes as preliminary standardized test results show a majority of North Carolina public high school students didn’t pass end-of-course exams in the fall, media outlets reported. The results raise questions whether the shortcomings of virtual learning have contributed to the poor figures.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
