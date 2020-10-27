Cape Carteret cancels planning board meeting STAFF REPORT Oct 27, 2020 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CAPE CARTERET — The Cape Carteret Planning Board meeting scheduled for Tuesday has been canceled due to lack of agenda items. The board’s next meeting is set for Tuesday, Dec. 1 at 6 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cape Carteret Cc Cape Carteret Planning Board Meeting Cancellation Cancellation × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesSearch warrant leads to arrests in Thursday drug bustSurfer suffers possible shark bite off Emerald IsleCarteret County adds 23 new COVID-19 casesOffshore Powerboat World Championships to fire engines in Morehead City next weekendEmerald Isle administration building to remain closed to public indefinitelyAuthorities cancel search for missing Morehead City teenMorehead City Council grants extensions in latest round of condemnation casesAustin vet clinic seeks special-use permit for kennel at new facilityCounty commissioners accept purchase bid, reject other offerCarteret County announces 13th COVID-19 death Wednesday Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedEDITORIAL: Senate hearing pits politics against jurisprudence (98)LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Let’s keep America great (59)LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Bonds Make Good Sense (55)Group rallies support for Carteret County school bond, sales tax referendums (41)LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Votes, not signs, will decide election (37)LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Media seems to have its own agenda (24)EDITORIAL: Action is needed to protect voter process and integrity (21)EDITORIAL: N.C. Supreme Court race will impact state’s future (20)LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Lack of leadership and concern (18)Emerald Isle takes additional steps to stop COVID-19 spread (15) Latest e-Edition News Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Video Podcasts Carteret Connects Podcast | Episode 59 Oct 23, 2020 0 Carteret Connects Podcast | Episode 57 - Music and Albums Updated Sep 26, 2020 0 Carteret Connects Podcast | Episode 56 - Yoga and Hurricane relief Updated Oct 16, 2020 0 Carteret Connects Podcast | Episode 54 Updated Sep 18, 2020 0 Carteret Connects Podcast | Episode 52 Sep 2, 2020 0
