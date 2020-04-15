MOREHEAD CITY — Effective Wednesday,the city will furlough all non-essential, part-time employees in an effort to mitigate some of the negative financial effects of the COVID-19 crisis.
In addition, the city will impose a hiring freeze on all new or vacant positions until the crisis has passed, at which time the furloughed employees will also be welcomed back to work. The measures are in response to a projected budget shortfall for the final quarter of the 2019-20 fiscal year due to decreased revenues from sales tax and other sources of income.
During a budget workshop Tuesday, City Manager Ryan Eggleston said around a dozen city employees will be furloughed. The majority of those employees work at the Webb Library, which has been closed since mid-March.
Webb Library Director James Swann has previously stated many of part-time library workers are at a higher risk for developing complications from COVID-19 due to their age or underlying health conditions.
Mr. Eggleston said the furloughed employees will be eligible for unemployment benefits and other financial help from the federal government’s emergency stimulus package.
“It’s tough,” Councilman George Ballou said. “We have to make some really tough decisions here, but I agree it needs to be done.”
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
