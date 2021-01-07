CARTERET COUNTY — Due to a high volume of calls from residents seeking COVID-19 vaccination appointments,the Carteret County Health Department has added an online appointment request form to the county website.
The health department is currently vaccinating those in Phase 1a and Phase 1b, Group 1 of the state’s vaccination distribution plan. That includes all residents 75 years and older, as well as frontline health workers, people in direct contact with COVID-19 patients and long-term care facility staff and residents.
To request a vaccine appointment online, eligible residents should visit carteretcountync.gov/vaccine. Once the form is completed and submitted, the online request will be added to the list to receive a followup call from the health department regarding the appointment.
Residents also still have the option to make an appointment by calling the health department at 252-728-8550, option 2, or Carteret Health Care in Morehead City at 252-499-6185.
“The patience of the community is appreciated as Health Department staff are working as quickly as possible to get appointments scheduled and it may take some time to receive a call after the request is submitted,” the county said in Thursday morning release. “In addition, the Health Department also has limited vaccinations and is working diligently to get people vaccinated.”
The county received a shipment of 500 Moderna vaccines Monday, an official told the News-Times this week.
To find out which phase of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Service’s vaccination plan you fall under, visit covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines.
