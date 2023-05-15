ATLANTIC BEACH — Twenty-four pediatric cancer patients from all over North Carolina, their parents and their caregivers enjoyed a fun-filled free weekend on Bogue Banks at the oceanfront Atlantis Lodge in Pine Knoll Shores.
It was all courtesy of the Raleigh-based Mile of Hope Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization that’s been making it happen since 1991 on the island.
The Mile of Hope provides the weekend for cancer patients from the pediatric oncology departments at East Carolina University Health Medical Center in Greenville, UNC-Chapel Hill and Duke University in Durham.
Families from all over N.C. with children suffering from cancer and life threatening blood diseases are served by the quality care of these three facilities.
The highlight for many was making sandcastles on the beach Saturday morning and watching the legendary sand-sculpting team Sandy Feat, led by Ed Moore, president of the Mile of Hope Foundation, build a Hawaiian totem pole, in keeping with the theme of the weekend of frolic.
The group has been creating “feats” in sand for more than 30 years, sculpting images from beaches on the East Coast to the western territory of British Columbia in Canada and working with master sculptors across the U.S. from Miami to Las Vegas to Atlantic City.
This one at the Atlantis was nearly six feet tall and involved about one ton of sand. Damian Hoffman of Carrboro, a member of the team, called it “small.”
The whole group also visited restaurants for meals and went to other popular Carteret County attractions, including the N.C. Aquarium int Pine Knoll Shores and Lost Treasure Golf and Raceway in Salter Path.
The goal, according to Mile of Hope Foundation President Ed Moore, is to provide “an escape from the medical procedures and hospital visits facing young cancer patients,” to bring “a little sunshine, joy and optimism into the lives of these special children and their families.”
Consider it mission accomplished.
“It’s been great,” said Sarah Ruiz of Wilson, who was there with her husband, Adam, and their four children, including 4-year-old Joshua, who in August 2022 was diagnosed with necro blastoma, a kidney cancer, and was treated in the pediatric oncology department at East Carolina.
But unlike some of the families whose children were still undergoing treatment, Mile of Hope was more of a celebration for the Ruiz family.
“He finished treatment at the end of March,” Sarah Ruiz said of Joshua. “He’s well. They didn’t even have to take a kidney.”
It had been a very tough year since Joshua’s diagnosis, she added, and rest and relaxation on beautiful Bogue Banks was certainly welcome.
“We’re definitely all having an awesome time,” Sarah said as the family sat in the outside hospitality area of the lodge on a beautiful spring Saturday morning. They had been bonding with other families and eating breakfast since Friday.
“We’re very thankful (for Mile of Hope Foundation), Sarah added. “What a blessing this is for all of these families.”
Adam Ruiz said he and all the others were grateful for the incredible efforts by Mile of Hope to make sure everyone got time to relax and have fun in the midst of trying times.
“To see all these people give up their time for us is just amazing,” he said. Joshua was a little reticent to speak but said he wanted to make a sandcastle.
Jim Knight of Mile of Hope said everyone, including the volunteers who made the event happen, was having fun.
“The staff here is awesome, like they have been every year,” he said.
This was the 19th iteration of Mile of Hope at the Atlantis.
“They make everyone feel comfortable,” Knight said. “They go out of their way to make sure all of our needs are met.”
The general public was invited to come out and participate in or watch the sandcastle-building, and some did. One was James Rhodes from South Carolina, who had heard about the event and walked down the beach from where he was staying in nearby Atlantic Beach.
“What a great thing to do for these families,” he said as kites flew, pinwheels wheeled, flags fluttered in the light breeze and a trio of “pirates” played and sang, uh, pirate songs. “I wanted to see the kids, but I also wanted to see Sandy Feat build something.
“Almost every family is touched by cancer at some point, and it’s got to be especially hard when it’s your children. These people went all out to give them a chance to relax. It’s just great.”
Hoffman, the lead totem-builder, agreed.
“I love this event,” he said. “It’s really a good one. I didn’t build sandcastles as a kid, and this is the event that got me into it many years ago. It’s kind of addicting. It’s great to see all these families having fun.”
He’d just finished building a much larger sand sculpture at MerleFest in the North Carolina mountains and said you can make a living at it if you travel and work enough.
Sandi Adams, another team member, agreed.
“I’m just one of Ed (Moore’s) minions, but it’s a lot of fun and it’s a great thing to do for these families,” she said.
Safety was also on people’s minds. Although the ocean was still too chilly for most sane people to wade or swim, the Pine Knoll Shores fire department was on the beach with a truck and an ocean rescue personal watercraft, just in case. They also had a few beach wheelchairs for those who needed them.
The Mile of Hope is made possible through the donations of individuals and organizations. Contributions are tax deductible, and checks should be made payable to “Mile of Hope Foundation,” a 501(c)(3) organization. All donations should be mailed to:
Mile of Hope Foundation, Inc.
A few of this year’s sponsors included the N.C. Aquarium, Carolina East Foundation and Atlantis Lodge.
