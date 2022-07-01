MOREHEAD CITY - Five students from Carteret Community College and the Marine Science and Technologies High School (MaST), which meets on the Community College campus, competed in the National SkillsUSA competition in Atlanta, Ga., and brought home three first-place victories.
The SkillsUSA championships were held on June 22-23. Over 6,500 career and technical education students, all state contest winners, competed in 108 trade, technical and leadership fields. In addition to the judges and school advisors, national recruiters were present at the competition from companies, including BMW, Yamaha and Harbor Freight.
Shana Olmstead, chairperson of Hospitality Management and Culinary Arts, attended the competition as an advisor. Speaking to the benefit of SkillsUSA, she said, “SkillsUSA is a celebration and organization of trades. It celebrates students who want to go into trades, which we really need.”
Three CCC students placed first in the nation and earned gold medals in their respective categories.
Michele Somogy placed first in Customer Service, earning a gold medal. Somogy is working toward an Associates of Applied Science in Baking and Pastry at CCC.
Jenmekia Gay placed first in Job Skills Demonstration, also earning a gold medal. Gay graduated in May with an Associates of Applied Science in Welding.
Walker Gordon, a 2022 MaST High School graduate, placed first in Marine Services Technology, earning a gold medal. While in high school, he also earned a Marine Propulsion certificate. He is returning to CCC in the fall to pursue a diesel certificate. As part of his recognition, Gordon received a large Snap-On tool kit, and CCC received a boat motor from Yamaha.
In addition to the gold medal recipients, two other CCC students received awards.
Nicholas Pratt placed third and earned a bronze medal in the Information Technology Services contest. He also earned an updated A-plus certificate while at nationals. Pratt is working toward an associate degree in Information Technology.
Sarah Riggs competed in Secondary Culinary Arts. She earned a SkillsPoint certificate for scoring in the top 25 percentile in her division. Riggs is a MaST student who will enter her senior year of high school in August.
“I’m proud of the students and all their hard work . . . They made Carteret County and Carteret Community College proud,” said Bena Weires, the N.C. Works Career coach and SkillsUSA coordinator.
Olmstead acknowledged the role of the Community College MaST program, and Carteret County Public Schools in supporting the students, saying, “This could not have happened without the support of MaST, Carteret Community College, and Carteret Public Schools.”
CCC students won three of the total nine gold medals awarded to North Carolina students.
