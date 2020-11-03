After a rush on early voting, Election Day in county proves relatively serene

CARTERET COUNTY — With close to 35,000 Carteret County residents taking advantage of early or absentee-by-mail voting, Tuesday proved slow and steady along the Crystal Coast for Election Day.
Polls opened for business at 6:30 a.m., some to a small crowd of eagerly waiting voters. Despite months of campaigning by candidates up and down the ballot, the buzz that marked much of the election season seemed just a fizzle Tuesday.
“We’ve had less (voters) than usual because one-stop was so busy,” judge Carol Jackson, stationed at Western Park Community Center in Cedar Point, noted Tuesday mid-morning. Around 10:50 a.m., her site had voted 112 people, but was largely quiet, with poll workers assisting a handful at a time.
Long lines that may have plagued polling sites in larger counties weren’t to be found in Carteret, noted Dave Fowler, a former mayor of Cape Carteret and county Republican Party chairperson, who was an electioneer outside Western Park.
“I usually like to vote on Election Day, but I was here when there was all the lines (for early voting) and there was a free spot so I thought, ‘I better,’” he noted.
According to Tuesday’s unofficial results, 82.27% of Carteret County results cast a ballot. The results will be certified Friday, Nov. 13 when the county conducts its canvass.
At Emerald Isle, traditionally a precinct with some of the highest turnout in the county, the large recreation room of the community center was occupied by a smattering of voters around 11 a.m.
“First thing, we probably had 25 (waiting),” Judge John Sharp noted, but flow tapered down, ebbing with the lunch and after-work hours.
The relative quiet reported by poll workers stands in contrast, relatively speaking, to the bustle of early voting.
Across North Carolina, more than 3.6 million residents had voted early, according to the state Board of Elections, and more than 973,000 had voted absentee by mail. On Election Day, the state expanded voting hours at 10 sites – none in Carteret County – after several locations experienced opening delays.
The extensions meant the state couldn’t begin reported results until 8:15 p.m., when the last polling site closed, but results were delayed even longer in Carteret County. Local Board of Elections officials reported issues inputting data and did not begin reporting results until about 9 p.m.
In Carteret County, more than 3,370 residents cast a ballot Oct. 15, the first day of in-person voting – a number that swelled to more than 29,000 by the Oct. 31 period end.
“I knew going in that we had a high percentage that had already voted,” County Board of Elections Chairperson Susie Cuthrell said of Election Day. “So I knew it wasn’t going to be crazy busy, but I was impressed that it was as busy as it was.”
The county office estimated a potential for as many 1,800 absentee-by-mail ballots still outstanding and some provisionals.
County BOE Director Caitlin Sabadish said she was prepared for the worst, but pleased overall.
“We didn’t have as many issues as I thought we would,” she noted Tuesday evening as the polls closed at 7:30 p.m.
Contact Jackie Starkey at 252-726-7081, ext. 225; email jackie@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @jackieccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.