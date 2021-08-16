Tropical Storm Fred may reach NC as a depression; some rainfall expected in Carteret County

NEWPORT — Tropical Storm Fred may reach North Carolina as a depression, but local meteorologists don’t foresee any direct effects for Carteret County.
The National Hurricane Center issued a public advisory on Fred at 10 a.m. Monday, the latest advisory available. According to the advisory, Fred is about 55 miles south-southwest of Apalachicola, Fla. It has maximum sustained winds of 60 mph and is moving north at 10 mph. It’s minimum central barometric pressure is 29.32 inches.
The NHC forecasts Fred will make landfall in Florida sometime Monday afternoon, then move inland north-northeast, eventually weakening to a tropical depression Tuesday morning. It may reach western North Carolina by Tuesday evening.
At the National Weather Service’s Newport office, meteorologists as of Monday are forecasting chances of thunderstorms this week, however, the highest possibility as of Monday morning is 50% Friday.
Meteorologist Scott Kennedy said told the News-Times Monday Fred isn’t forecast to have any direct effects on the weather in Carteret County.
“We should have some increases in moisture,” Mr. Kennedy said, “but the rainfall amounts aren’t concerning. Our flash flood potential is pretty low.”
Atlantic hurricane season runs each year from May through November. Mr. Kennedy said so far this year, Carteret County has been spared any major tropical weather, but the season isn’t over yet.
“You never want to let your guard down,” he said. “The peak ofhurricane season is Sept. 10, that’s when it really ramps up.”
