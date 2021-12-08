MOREHEAD CITY — The N.C. Seafood Festival Board of Directors recently presented $5,615 raised during its Friday arm band day to officials from Carteret County public and private schools.
In 2017, the festival’s board of directors started the day to allow amusement ride fans the opportunity to give back to their favorite school when they purchased their tickets. For every ticket purchased, a county school received $5.
This year the money was split between the Carteret County public school system, Gramercy Christian School, St. Egbert Catholic School and Tiller School in Beaufort.
N.C. Seafood Festival Chairperson Dale Gillikin thanked all the volunteers that made the festival a success, despite the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We were excited to produce the festival this year and being able to give back to our community was simply an added bonus,” she said.
Carteret County Schools Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson thanked the festival board for donating the money.
“I greatly appreciate the tremendous partnership and support our students and schools receive from the North Carolina Seafood Festival. Beyond the tremendous opportunity for food, fun and fellowship that our community enjoys during the festival, the financial support meaningfully impacts our students and their learning. I am grateful for the many school and community volunteers who make the North Carolina Seafood Festival possible.”
