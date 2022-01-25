County social workers get additional help to provide mental health services through IFS partnership

BEAUFORT — Due to multiple mental health situations that county Department of Social Services workers can face when reporting to calls, DSS recently added additional mental health services thanks to a partnership with Integrated Family Services.
IFS provides a variety of mental health services in eastern North Carolina, and through funding from Trillium Health Resources, the mental health agency is providing a staff person to assist social workers.
“An IFS staff person is now located in the Department of Social Services and available to assist social work staff with clients who have suspected mental health, substance use, traumatic brain injury and intellectual developmental disabilities,” DSS Director Jessica Adams said during the Jan. 10 meeting of the County Consolidated Human Services Board.
Ms. Adams said the goal of the co-responder program is to provide access to treatment, when possible, to avoid incarceration, hospitalization and disruption of the family unit.
“The program supports DSS staff by providing need assessments, outreach and linkage to services,” she said. “The staff person, located at DSS, is also able to respond as mobile crisis as needed.”
Ms. Adams said since implementation of the co-responder program on Nov. 15, IFS has served about one client per week.
“The capacity is around five clients per week, or one call per day, and we anticipate we will reach this threshold once child welfare services begins making referrals in February,” she said.
So far, Ms. Adams said IFS has been able to aid social workers and clients by coordinating mental health treatment and hospitalizations and linkage to primary care services. They’ve also assisted in making referrals to NC Works for vocational rehabilitation and other community resources.
IFS staff are attending weekly meetings with DSS adult services staff to assess any additional needs they can assist with, according to Ms. Adams.
Keith Hamm, community liaison with IFS, said co-responder programs are becoming more common across the nation.
“The co-responder model is long overdue,” he said. “Often DSS workers, who are overworked, are called upon to address mental health issues in the community. Under this (co-responder) model we are better able to meet the needs of the individuals in the community and alleviate some of the workload of the DSS workers.”
Mr. Hamm added that he foresees a growing need for the program.
Consolidated Human Services Director Cindy Holman said DSS wrote a grant for the program and is grateful it was funded to take some of the load off DSS staff.
“They can begin the process of assessing the mental health issues so our staff can focus on safety and any services that person might need,” she said.
