MOREHEAD CITY — Local contractors have an opportunity to provide professional services through the state’s Resilient Coastal Communities Program.
The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Coastal Management is seeking professional services from qualified companies to provide technical assistance to localities participating in phases one and two of the N.C. Resilient Coastal Communities Program. A request for applications is available online at deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/coastal-management/coastal-adaptation-and-resiliency/nc-resilient-coastal to identify contractors who will lead the effort in completing phases one and two of the program using DCM’s RCCP Planning Handbook.
The submission deadline is Friday, Jan. 29. Selection notices will be sent out in February.
The Program Planning Handbook, also just released online, provides guidance to program participants in completing the work. Important existing data, tools and resources are incorporated throughout the handbook to assist with the process, and specific program requirements are identified.
The phases of the Resilient Coastal Communities Program include:
- Phase one: Community engagement and risk/vulnerability assessment.
- Phase two: Planning, project identification and prioritization.
- Phase three: Engineering and design.
- Phase four: Project implementation.
Phases one and two walk communities through a series of steps to qualitatively and quantitatively assess risks and vulnerabilities specific to their location, engage representative stakeholders and complete a community-involved process to prioritize projects and action items to improve the resiliency of their community and critical assets. Once communities complete those phases, they become eligible for phase three, funding for project engineering and design, and phase four, implementation funding.
Questions about the program and completed applications may be sent by email to RCCP@ncdenr.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.