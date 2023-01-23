MOREHEAD CITY- The town of Morehead City Mayor Jerry Jones has been selected to join the N.C. East Alliance Board of Directors.
Mayor Jones will be seated as the only municipal mayor in the regional advocacy group, according to a press release shared Monday by the town.
He joined the Morehead City Council in 1995 and was elected mayor to his first term four years later in 1999.
Since then, he has served for 12 two-year terms. Mayor Jones most recently ran unopposed in the Nov. 2, 2021 municipal election.
In his new role on the N.C. East Alliance Board of Directors, he will help lead economic development across 29 eastern North Carolina counties.
The board acts as a unified voice for the region and works with state, local and national organizations to facilitate existing industries and grow new economic opportunities along the East Coast.
Though the alliance works with any economic development entity and governmental agency, its primary regional partners are East Carolina University and Vidant Medical Center.
“I look forward to working with the N.C. East Alliance and helping in any way that I can in bringing crucial economic development to the area,” said Mayor Jones.
He hopes to leverage his local government experience to keep citizens at the front of the discussion while working with leading industries, according to the press release.
