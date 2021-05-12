Cape Carteret board approves $8K for improvements to new town park

CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret commissioners voted 5-0 Monday night to approve an $8,376 fiscal 2020-21 budget amendment for the purchase of equipment for the new canal-front park off Lejeune Road.
The vote came during the board’s monthly meeting conducted in town hall and virtually on GoToMeeting.
Cape Carteret bought the 15,000-square-foot strip of land earlier this spring for $100,000. When town manager Zach Steffey initially presented his proposed fiscal 2021-22 budget to commissioners last month, it didn’t include any money for the new park. That upset Commissioner Steve Martin, who pushed for some money in the draft budget, which takes effect, if approved, Thursday, July 1.
Instead, Mr. Steffey decided to get the money for the improvements from the budget by transferring it from the undesignated fund balance to the parks and recreation department.
The site was the landing for the old ferry that once transported people from at western Carteret County’s mainland to Emerald Isle, and the old ferry terminal is still on the property.
Most of the money – $5,296 – is for a white vinyl fence on the property. Another $1,070 is for two decorative wooden bench swings, and there is also money for a park sign, a park rules sign, a charcoal grill, a dog waste station and to paint the ferry terminal and add flood vents to the building.
Mr. Martin was pleased.
“How soon will it be open?” he asked the manager.
“We’re shooting for the end of June,” Mr. Steffey replied.
Although anyone will be able to use the park, it’s primarily intended as a scenic place for picnics in the Bayshore Park area of town. There will be a small parking lot.
Mr. Martin, who lives in Bayshore Park, said he hopes Mr. Steffey was right about the opening and added that residents in the area “are anxious to see it open.”
The land is part of a larger tract commissioners voted 3-2 not to buy last year. At that time, Mr. Martin and commissioners Jeff Waters and Jim Nalitz were against the $300,000 purchase because they opposed a plan to put a boat launch there, across the canal from the privately owned and operated Bayshore Park boat launch facility.
