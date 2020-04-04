Raleigh — Seven new communities and 23 returning communities, including two in Carteret County, were chosen to participate in Watch for Me NC, a comprehensive pedestrian and bicycle safety program aimed at reducing bicycle and pedestrian crashes and fatalities in North Carolina.
The N.C. Department of Transportation’s Watch for Me NC program, now in its fourth year, provides training for law enforcement officers on ways to improve safety for road users in their areas. According to a release from NCDOT, communities also receive technical assistance, materials and purchased media promotion, such as radio advertisements, to raise public awareness about pedestrian and bicycle safety.
“We are excited to welcome both returning and new community partners,” said Heather Hildebrandt, interim director of NCDOT’s Integrated Mobility Division. “The Watch for Me NC program continues to provide local communities with valuable training and resources to keep North Carolina safe for all bikers, pedestrians and drivers.”
Beaufort and Pine Knoll Shores are among the 23 returning communities to participate in the program.
NCDOT says the program leverages the strengths of law enforcement and public education to encourage safe and secure places to walk and bike. The UNC Highway Safety Research Center provides technical support with campaign implementation and evaluation. For more information about the program, visit watchformenc.org.
