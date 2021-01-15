Atlantic Beach looks to small area plan ahead of wastewater agreement for causeway

ATLANTIC BEACH — Town officials are moving forward with plans to provide wastewater service to part of its commercial corridor through an agreement with a private utility.
The Atlantic Beach Town Council met for its regular meeting Monday at the town boardroom at 1010 West Fort Macon Road and online via Zoom. During the meeting, Mayor Trace Cooper informed the council town that staff, along with CodeWright, a Durham firm, are drafting a request for proposals from architect firms for a small area plan for the Atlantic Beach Causeway.
The causeway is one of two entrances to town and is part of the commercial corridor.
“We’re working on this (plan) in anticipation of being able to provide wastewater infrastructure on the causeway,” the mayor said.
Atlantic Beach doesn’t have a sewer system; all wastewater service is provided either through privately owned package treatment plants or individual septic tanks. This limits the growth capacity of businesses, and business owners have requested the town provide limited wastewater service to commercial property.
Mayor Cooper said town officials are working on an agreement with Sugarloaf Utilities for bulk wastewater capacity. The utility, located on West Fort Macon Road, provides private wastewater service for several subdivisions in town, and the mayor said the town is pursuing an agreement for 80,000 gallons of wastewater capacity per day for the causeway.
“If we get an agreement, the first thing we’re going to want is to have regulations in place for the area,” Mayor Cooper said. “In addition to the uses, we want to regulate how things look.”
The mayor said while he hasn’t seen many small area plans like the one they’re working on, he has seen plans from other municipalities that create architectural guidelines.
Councilman Harry Archer said this proposed plan will be a primary goal for the council in 2021.
“That corridor is our gateway to our town,” Mr. Archer said. “I appreciate your (the mayor’s) initiative in moving this forward.”
While Atlantic Beach doesn’t have a town wastewater service, it does have a water service, which officials are working on upgrading. The council unanimously approved at Monday’s meeting the first phase of a $56,800 project to upgrade the water utility’s disinfection system.
Water Supervisor Leghe Gerald said in March 2020 state officials told the town its water treatment plant’s disinfection system was at 80% capacity for disinfection byproducts.
Mr. Gerald said studies have determined that to ensure the plant meets state requirements, the system needs to be changed from a chlorine disinfection system to a chloramines system.
Public Works Director Marc Schulze said Groundwater Management Associates of Greenville has proposed a two-phase project totaling $56,800. The first phase will cost $28,150 and will focus on designing the new system.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.