Carteret County officials reopen courthouse, ready for jury trials

BEAUFORT — Jury trials are back on the docket at the Carteret County Courthouse and in-person proceedings have begun again, thanks to an order from N.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice Paul Newby.
Chief Justice Newby issued an order Jan. 14 allowing local courthouse officials to decide when they wish to reopen from coronavirus-related closures. The county courthouse had been conducting limited in-person proceedings prior to Dec. 14, when then-Chief Justice Cheri Beasley ordered the courts closed due to rising COVID-19 cases.
Carteret County Clerk of Court Ken Raper said in an interview Tuesday court officials have decided to resume operations under a plan Chief District Court Judge Walter Mills and Senior Resident Superior Court Judge Joshua Willey Jr. created, agreed upon by Mr. Raper and other officials.
“Judge Willey wrote up a nice plan, which was approved,” Mr. Raper said. “This morning we had probation court. We’re doing fine; we haven’t had any issues. We’ve got some jurors we’ve sent summons for February (trials).”
One jury trial has already commenced in Craven County, which is in the same judicial district as Carteret County, District 3B. District Attorney Scott Thomas said Jan. 18 in a radio interview on The Talk Station, which is owned by Carteret Publishing Co., along with the News-Times, a murder trial was scheduled to begin in Craven County Jan. 25.
“I think now that we have the ability to resume jury trials, many of those cases that should have already resulted in a guilty plea will result in a guilty plea,” Mr. Thomas said. “There’s nothing like a potential jury trial to get a criminal defendant to resolve their case.”
One Morehead City attorney is pleased with the reopening. Attorney Cecil Harvell of Harvell & Collins said Wednesday his office has been in close touch with the clerk of court and they’re pleased with the directions the clerk has provided.
“As we all know, justice moved slowly and methodically prior to COVID-19,” Mr. Harvell said. “Unfortunately, COVID-19 has exacerbated these delays. It’s been difficult on our clients…There’s a concerted effort by the clerk of court and the local bar to mitigate this stress and keep the pace moving.”
The Carteret County courthouse has been in and out of lockdown since the coronavirus pandemic began in early spring 2020. Mr. Raper said court proceedings initially stopped March 17, 2020, by then-Chief Justice Beasley’s order, which coincided with other state closures and restrictions.
“A lot of people were hoping it wouldn’t be as serious as it was,” Mr. Raper said, referring to the pandemic and the court shutdown. Instead, the courthouse was unable to hold in-person proceedings for months.
Mr. Harvell said lives are “really impacted” by the delays in the legal system the pandemic has caused. There are domestic cases involving individuals fighting, and other cases involve frozen assets, estates and accounts, which can affect the ability of those involved to pay bills.
In spite of the restrictions, local court officials said they tried to continue to operate as best they could. Mr. Thomas said during the initial shutdown, they continued to maintain operations to deal with felony first appearances, domestic violence cases and to help the district’s sheriff’s offices manage the detention center populations.
“One reason we’ve been able to maintain our operations in our three counties is the outstanding work of our sheriffs and their staff,” Mr. Thomas said. “They provide not only courtroom security, they provide security in the hallways and outside the courtrooms.”
In May, local court officials received word reopening would be permitted later in summer for courts with reopening plans; this lead to Judges Willey and Mills to create an initial reopening plan to enforce social distancing and limit the number of people allowed in a courtroom.
“I went around to all my courtrooms, took a tape measure and marked off 6-foot sections on the pews,” Mr. Raper said.
He said the courthouse’s district courtroom normally holds 100 people; with spacing for social distancing, it can only hold about 25. One of the smaller courtrooms can only hold seven with proper spacing.
The courthouse resumed proceedings in the middle of the summer. At the time, jury trials weren’t allowed yet. Then a spike in COVID-19 cases in December resulted in a second shutdown.
Now with advancements with vaccine distribution, Mr. Raper said he and his office staff hope they can “get back to normalcy down the road.”
“The chief justice made it clear the N.C. Constitution says all courts will be open and justice will be administered without favor, denial or delay,” he said.
Mr. Harvell said Chief Justice Newby’s order allows local clerks of court to “make significant decisions as to the pace of the courtrooms in that jurisdiction.”
“What will work well in Carteret County might not work well in Wake County,” he noted.
Now that jury trials can resume, Mr. Thomas, the district attorney, said he and his staff are “going to hit the ground running and get these cases moving as quickly as we can.”
Mr. Raper said his office has a “tremendous” backlog of cases.
“The court always has a back log,” he said, “but when COVID-19 hit, all we could do is continue cases. The backlog is tremendous; in district court, we could have 300 to 500 cases a day.”
The wait for some has been so long it’s defeated the purpose of having a trial. Mr. Raper said a lot of defendants waiting for a hearing in probation court have ended up serving their time while waiting for their case to be heard.
“You’ve got a lot of people awaiting trial at the jail,” he said. “If they were awarded a chance to make bond, they could have (done so). The cases won’t be dismissed unless the district attorney decides they should.”
As tough as the situation is for Carteret County’s courts, Mr. Raper said for other county courthouses with even bigger caseloads, the backlog is worse.
“Everyone has had to change how they do business,” he said. “I have 22 people who work in the clerk’s office; approximately half have had COVID-19. I’m thankful nobody’s been seriously sick. Every day I come in and think ‘who’s next?’ I haven’t had anyone sick to the point of death and I’m very grateful (for that).”
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
