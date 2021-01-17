WCILCA sets budget meeting
The Western Carteret Interlocal Cooperation Agency will hold a budget committee meeting Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Western Carteret Fire and EMS department off Sherwood Avenue in Cedar Point. Attendees are asked to social distance, wear a mask and use hand sanitizer.
The agency oversees the Western Carteret Fire and EMS Department.
Salvation Army reschedules food distributions
The Salvation Army has rescheduled two food distributions originally scheduled for January at Down East churches.
Nonperishable food boxes will now be distributed at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9 at Atlantic Missionary Baptist Church at 926 Seashore Drive in Atlantic.
Food boxes will also be distributed at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11 at Trinity United Methodist Church at 1163 Marshallberg Road in Marshallberg.
Those wanting to donate food toward the distributions can bring nonperishable food items to The Salvation Army at 2800 Bridges St. in Morehead City from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Morehead City Planning Board meeting set
The Morehead City Planning Board will convene virtually for its first meeting of 2021 at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The meeting will be held online via Zoom, and anyone who wishes to attend should register in advance for the meeting using the link zoom.us/meeting/register/tJYofuqqrz8rG9A7Tx_q1ILOUh7kWJq_2Mn7.
The planning board has one item of business on its agenda to consider Tuesday, a request for final plat review for Inlet Cove Townhomes, formerly Oceanside Yacht Club, located at Marine Drive and Olde Towne Yacht Club Drive.
Beaufort planners meet Tuesday
The Beaufort Planning Board will consider two rezoning requests and an application for a special-use permit when it convenes this week.
The panel will meet virtually at 6 p.m. Tuesday, a day later than normal due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. To join the virtual meeting, visit zoom.us/j/98954017178?pwd=SzZRWDdPYzJjMXhVN1JncVdGeG5oQT09.
On the agenda for the night are two rezoning requests, one for 129 Conway Road, with a request to change the parcel from R-20 (single-family residential) to R-8 (single-family residential) district. The other is a request to rezone 508 and 510 Cedar St. from TR (transitional) to CS-MU (mixed-use) district. This was a staff-prompted rezoning request.
Also on the agenda is a request for a special-use permit for an accessory dwelling at 102 Carteret Ave. The board will also consider approval of minutes of the Oct. 19 and Dec. 21 meetings.
